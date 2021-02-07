TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.76

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.76 and last traded at $84.66, with a volume of 2458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.57.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TTEC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

