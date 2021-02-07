Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Twitter were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,491,000 after purchasing an additional 245,311 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 82,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $56.78 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

