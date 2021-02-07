U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

