U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.60 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report sales of $194.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.10 million and the lowest is $178.10 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $339.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $813.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $829.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $928.55 million, with estimates ranging from $797.30 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $668.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

