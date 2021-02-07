Ubex Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $582,617.46 and approximately $238,261.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

