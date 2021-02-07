UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,486 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

