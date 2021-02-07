Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,838.18 ($63.21).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,980 ($52.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 42.84 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,361.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,549.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

