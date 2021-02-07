Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,550

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,838.18 ($63.21).

Shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) stock opened at GBX 3,980 ($52.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 42.84 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,361.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,549.26.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

