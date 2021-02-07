United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $193.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.95.

UPS stock opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

