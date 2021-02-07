United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 167,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,791. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

