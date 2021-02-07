United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 159,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. 22,388,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,855,031. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.