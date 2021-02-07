Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

