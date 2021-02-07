Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Cap of $52.19 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.19 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00013735 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.01128039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.56 or 0.06204138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.