US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. US Foods reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.80.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

