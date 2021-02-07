US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. US Foods reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

