USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

USAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

