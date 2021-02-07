USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Announces Earnings Results

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

USA Truck stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

