V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

