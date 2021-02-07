Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Down 10.7%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.08. 1,445,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 779,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

