Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

VALE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,718,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after purchasing an additional 985,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

