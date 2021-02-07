VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.70

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.70 and last traded at $190.70, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

