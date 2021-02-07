Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.43

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $217.43 and last traded at $217.43, with a volume of 3532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

