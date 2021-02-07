Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock opened at $204.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $204.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.