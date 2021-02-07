Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

VEGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Vectura Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of VEGPF stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

