Verde Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

