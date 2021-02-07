Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.00. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

