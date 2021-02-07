Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 6.6%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. 3,487,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,107,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.90% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

