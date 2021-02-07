Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

