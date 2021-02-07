Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 165,963 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $65,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

