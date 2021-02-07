Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,520,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $80,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,452,229 shares of company stock valued at $46,626,412. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

TWNK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

