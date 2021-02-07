Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $78,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $158.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,614 shares of company stock worth $35,865,682. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

