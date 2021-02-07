Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 141,804 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $76,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.
In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,187 shares of company stock worth $6,585,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.