Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,396 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,549,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,396 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.48% of SLM worth $68,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

SLM opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

