Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 488,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AngioDynamics worth $70,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $766.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

