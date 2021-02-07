Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Victrex has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

