Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,334,000 after buying an additional 888,611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 551,471 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

