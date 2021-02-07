Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of VSTO opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CL King raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

