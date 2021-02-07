Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.39 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of VSTO opened at $30.39 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

