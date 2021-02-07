Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

VTRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Vitru stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vitru in the third quarter worth about $81,079,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

