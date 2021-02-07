Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 190 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

VOD stock opened at GBX 134.08 ($1.75) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a market cap of £35.98 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

