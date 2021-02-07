W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.69% of W.W. Grainger worth $151,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $367.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

