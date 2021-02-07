Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) a €24.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet AG (FNTN.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.62 ($24.26).

Get freenet AG (FNTN.F) alerts:

Shares of FNTN opened at €18.28 ($21.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.08. freenet AG has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG (FNTN.F) Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.