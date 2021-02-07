Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €153.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.70 ($140.82).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €127.30 ($149.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.70. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.