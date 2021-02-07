Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 3,102 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 4.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,352,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $311.54 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $312.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

