Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 517 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,227,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,102,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.