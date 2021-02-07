Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 95 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 115.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $528,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $243.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.61. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.70, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

