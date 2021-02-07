Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $379.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $390.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.60 and its 200 day moving average is $284.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,656 shares of company stock worth $67,693,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

