Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up about 1.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.17% of CyberArk Software worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,316.19 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.