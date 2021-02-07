Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,644,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after buying an additional 99,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $589.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $592.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.45. The company has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

