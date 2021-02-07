Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $21.33 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

