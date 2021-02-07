Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

